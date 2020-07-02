All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1601 HEMPHILL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1601 HEMPHILL
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:32 AM

1601 HEMPHILL

1601 Hemphill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1601 Hemphill Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute remodeled one bedroom and one bathroom in the Fairmont District in Fort Worth. Property has private parking and is completely fenced in on a larger corner lot. This is one unit within a 9-unit property. The property has onsite laundry and a large yard area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 HEMPHILL have any available units?
1601 HEMPHILL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 HEMPHILL have?
Some of 1601 HEMPHILL's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 HEMPHILL currently offering any rent specials?
1601 HEMPHILL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 HEMPHILL pet-friendly?
No, 1601 HEMPHILL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1601 HEMPHILL offer parking?
Yes, 1601 HEMPHILL offers parking.
Does 1601 HEMPHILL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 HEMPHILL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 HEMPHILL have a pool?
No, 1601 HEMPHILL does not have a pool.
Does 1601 HEMPHILL have accessible units?
No, 1601 HEMPHILL does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 HEMPHILL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 HEMPHILL does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University