Cute remodeled one bedroom and one bathroom in the Fairmont District in Fort Worth. Property has private parking and is completely fenced in on a larger corner lot. This is one unit within a 9-unit property. The property has onsite laundry and a large yard area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 HEMPHILL have any available units?
1601 HEMPHILL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 HEMPHILL have?
Some of 1601 HEMPHILL's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 HEMPHILL currently offering any rent specials?
1601 HEMPHILL is not currently offering any rent specials.