All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 15617 Gatehouse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
15617 Gatehouse
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

15617 Gatehouse

15617 Gatehouse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15617 Gatehouse Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76262
Chadwick Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
game room
media room
Move in Ready Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Chadwick Farms Addition. Living room, all bedrooms and study are downstairs. Game room-media room and half bath upstairs. Open living room, kitchen and dining room. Stainless steel appliances includes use of refrigerator. Wood floors in living area, office, halls. Wood laminate in 2 secondary bedrooms. Ceramic tile in master bedroom, master bath and all wet areas. Large master bedroom is downstairs. Master bath includes walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Home is wired for alarm system. Back yard has roof covered patio,porch and backs up to a green space. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15617 Gatehouse have any available units?
15617 Gatehouse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15617 Gatehouse have?
Some of 15617 Gatehouse's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15617 Gatehouse currently offering any rent specials?
15617 Gatehouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15617 Gatehouse pet-friendly?
Yes, 15617 Gatehouse is pet friendly.
Does 15617 Gatehouse offer parking?
No, 15617 Gatehouse does not offer parking.
Does 15617 Gatehouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15617 Gatehouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15617 Gatehouse have a pool?
No, 15617 Gatehouse does not have a pool.
Does 15617 Gatehouse have accessible units?
No, 15617 Gatehouse does not have accessible units.
Does 15617 Gatehouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15617 Gatehouse has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Northwood
4301 Weber St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University