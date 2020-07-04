15617 Gatehouse

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system game room media room

Move in Ready Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Chadwick Farms Addition. Living room, all bedrooms and study are downstairs. Game room-media room and half bath upstairs. Open living room, kitchen and dining room. Stainless steel appliances includes use of refrigerator. Wood floors in living area, office, halls. Wood laminate in 2 secondary bedrooms. Ceramic tile in master bedroom, master bath and all wet areas. Large master bedroom is downstairs. Master bath includes walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Home is wired for alarm system. Back yard has roof covered patio,porch and backs up to a green space. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.