All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 15608 Oak Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
15608 Oak Pointe
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:32 PM

15608 Oak Pointe

15608 Oak Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15608 Oak Pointe Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Perfect home for the Holidays! - Perfect home for the Holidays! Spacious 4 bedroom home with an open floor plan. Large kitchen with granite countertops. Relax by the wood burning fireplace on cold nights. This home has an office nook and mudroom. Perfect size backyard for entertaining. Enjoy the community pool and fitness center! Call to view today! Pets-case by case

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15608 Oak Pointe have any available units?
15608 Oak Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15608 Oak Pointe have?
Some of 15608 Oak Pointe's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15608 Oak Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
15608 Oak Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15608 Oak Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, 15608 Oak Pointe is pet friendly.
Does 15608 Oak Pointe offer parking?
No, 15608 Oak Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 15608 Oak Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15608 Oak Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15608 Oak Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 15608 Oak Pointe has a pool.
Does 15608 Oak Pointe have accessible units?
No, 15608 Oak Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 15608 Oak Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 15608 Oak Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University