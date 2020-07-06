15608 Oak Pointe Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Quail Grove
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Perfect home for the Holidays! - Perfect home for the Holidays! Spacious 4 bedroom home with an open floor plan. Large kitchen with granite countertops. Relax by the wood burning fireplace on cold nights. This home has an office nook and mudroom. Perfect size backyard for entertaining. Enjoy the community pool and fitness center! Call to view today! Pets-case by case
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5223314)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15608 Oak Pointe have any available units?
15608 Oak Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15608 Oak Pointe have?
Some of 15608 Oak Pointe's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15608 Oak Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
15608 Oak Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15608 Oak Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, 15608 Oak Pointe is pet friendly.
Does 15608 Oak Pointe offer parking?
No, 15608 Oak Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 15608 Oak Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15608 Oak Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15608 Oak Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 15608 Oak Pointe has a pool.
Does 15608 Oak Pointe have accessible units?
No, 15608 Oak Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 15608 Oak Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 15608 Oak Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)