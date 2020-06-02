All apartments in Fort Worth
15421 Bluff Creek Cv
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15421 Bluff Creek Cv

15421 Bluff Creek Cove · No Longer Available
Location

15421 Bluff Creek Cove, Fort Worth, TX 76262

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/301135a098 ----
Remarkable, short-term executive lease opportunity located in the highly sought after Bluffview community in Roanoke. This gorgeous model home located on a cul-de-sac comes fully furnished, boasts spacious rooms and is thoughtfully decorated throughout. The large stone patio comes complete with multiple seating areas, a built-in gas stove and the unobstructed view overlooking greenbelt is perfect for entertaining. New home not ready in time? This would be the perfect temporary lease. Corporate executive traveling to the DFW for an extended stay would feel right at home here with all the furnishings. Home is conveniently located near 114 & 35 providing easy access to the DFW Metroplex. Pets considered case by case. Contact Gavin Hulfsey to schedule a viewing. 817-525-0357

Disposal
Pets Allowed
Stainless Appliances
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15421 Bluff Creek Cv have any available units?
15421 Bluff Creek Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 15421 Bluff Creek Cv have?
Some of 15421 Bluff Creek Cv's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15421 Bluff Creek Cv currently offering any rent specials?
15421 Bluff Creek Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15421 Bluff Creek Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 15421 Bluff Creek Cv is pet friendly.
Does 15421 Bluff Creek Cv offer parking?
No, 15421 Bluff Creek Cv does not offer parking.
Does 15421 Bluff Creek Cv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15421 Bluff Creek Cv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15421 Bluff Creek Cv have a pool?
No, 15421 Bluff Creek Cv does not have a pool.
Does 15421 Bluff Creek Cv have accessible units?
No, 15421 Bluff Creek Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 15421 Bluff Creek Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 15421 Bluff Creek Cv does not have units with dishwashers.

