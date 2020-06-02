15421 Bluff Creek Cv

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remarkable, short-term executive lease opportunity located in the highly sought after Bluffview community in Roanoke. This gorgeous model home located on a cul-de-sac comes fully furnished, boasts spacious rooms and is thoughtfully decorated throughout. The large stone patio comes complete with multiple seating areas, a built-in gas stove and the unobstructed view overlooking greenbelt is perfect for entertaining. New home not ready in time? This would be the perfect temporary lease. Corporate executive traveling to the DFW for an extended stay would feel right at home here with all the furnishings. Home is conveniently located near 114 & 35 providing easy access to the DFW Metroplex. Pets considered case by case. Contact Gavin Hulfsey to schedule a viewing. 817-525-0357



