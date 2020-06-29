1514 Washington Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Big and beautiful Fairmount home with fresh updates! Remodeled with the character of the neighborhood in mind - brand new kitchen, natural hardwoods, high ceilings, great fireplace, and more. Master bed is down with an en suite bath and magnificent original tin ceiling. Home boasts 425 sqft unfinished basement not included in square footage and 2 flex spaces - office, playroom, art studio - your choice! Plumbing, electric, roof, insulation all 2015 or newer. See full list of updates! Bring your Southsiders looking to relax on a large porch with Magnolia Ave in sight!