Last updated March 30 2020 at 4:58 AM

1514 Washington Avenue

1514 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Washington Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Big and beautiful Fairmount home with fresh updates! Remodeled with the character of the neighborhood in mind - brand new kitchen, natural hardwoods, high ceilings, great fireplace, and more. Master bed is down with an en suite bath and magnificent original tin ceiling. Home boasts 425 sqft unfinished basement not included in square footage and 2 flex spaces - office, playroom, art studio - your choice! Plumbing, electric, roof, insulation all 2015 or newer. See full list of updates! Bring your Southsiders looking to relax on a large porch with Magnolia Ave in sight!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Washington Avenue have any available units?
1514 Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 1514 Washington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1514 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 1514 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1514 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1514 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

