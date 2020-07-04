All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:57 AM

14360 Mariposa Lily Lane

14360 Mariposa Lily Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14360 Mariposa Lily Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
OVERSIZED LOT walking distance from Elementary school, newest neighborhood pool, and park! This fantastic 2015 Lennar 1.5 story home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, powder room, study and game room! Kitchen offers upgraded stainless steel appliances, island with bar area overlooking living room and fireplace. Breakfast nook is located off the kitchen and has views of the oversized interior lot. Master bedroom has 5 piece master bath and large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are split from the main living room and master, offering privacy and ideal for entertaining. Large game room is located upstairs and has walk-in attic access. Sendera Ranch is a master planned community with numerous amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane have any available units?
14360 Mariposa Lily Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane have?
Some of 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14360 Mariposa Lily Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane offers parking.
Does 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane has a pool.
Does 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane have accessible units?
No, 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14360 Mariposa Lily Lane has units with dishwashers.

