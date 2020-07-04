14360 Mariposa Lily Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

OVERSIZED LOT walking distance from Elementary school, newest neighborhood pool, and park! This fantastic 2015 Lennar 1.5 story home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, powder room, study and game room! Kitchen offers upgraded stainless steel appliances, island with bar area overlooking living room and fireplace. Breakfast nook is located off the kitchen and has views of the oversized interior lot. Master bedroom has 5 piece master bath and large walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are split from the main living room and master, offering privacy and ideal for entertaining. Large game room is located upstairs and has walk-in attic access. Sendera Ranch is a master planned community with numerous amenities.