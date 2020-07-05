All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1416 Castle Ridge Road

1416 Castle Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Castle Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Garden Acres

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A charming and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with a 2-car-garage is available now! This home features beautiful amenities like black appliances, laminate wood floors and neutral colors throughout! The kitchen has a bar top, pantry and a eat-in dining area! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Qualified tenant to receive the 1st half month free on a 13 month lease!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Castle Ridge Road have any available units?
1416 Castle Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1416 Castle Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Castle Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Castle Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Castle Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Castle Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Castle Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 1416 Castle Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Castle Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Castle Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1416 Castle Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Castle Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1416 Castle Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Castle Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Castle Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Castle Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Castle Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

