Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:18 PM

14123 Cedar Post Drive

14123 Cedar Post Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14123 Cedar Post Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now***

Charming 3 BR 2 BA home on a corner lot in sought after Sendera Ranch Community. This home is move-in ready for new residents and offers a great entertaining space with its open concept living. Lovely tile, hardwood and carpet flooring throughout. 3 spacious BR including MSTR on main with private BA. You will love the spacious private fenced in back yard with patio for gatherings and backyard fun. A 2 car garage completes this home. Located in the desired Northwest ISD, this home is a winner.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Located in Sendera Ranch

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14123 Cedar Post Drive have any available units?
14123 Cedar Post Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 14123 Cedar Post Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14123 Cedar Post Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14123 Cedar Post Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14123 Cedar Post Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 14123 Cedar Post Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14123 Cedar Post Drive offers parking.
Does 14123 Cedar Post Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14123 Cedar Post Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14123 Cedar Post Drive have a pool?
No, 14123 Cedar Post Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14123 Cedar Post Drive have accessible units?
No, 14123 Cedar Post Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14123 Cedar Post Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14123 Cedar Post Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14123 Cedar Post Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14123 Cedar Post Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

