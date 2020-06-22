14100 Cochise Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Clean 3 bed 2 bath home in Sendera Ranch- Haslet- 76052 - Well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home in desirable Sendera Ranch. Open concept home featuring tile and carpeted floors. Master bath has garden tub and dual sinks. Wood burning fireplace. Community large pool with beach-style entrance, a spray park for kids, covered gazebo with picnic tables and barbecue grills, cabana w restrooms, a basketball half-court, playground, roller hockey rink, sports field, and a scenic lake with waterfall and spacious walkway. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools, parks, entertainment and much more.



(RLNE5084491)