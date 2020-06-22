All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 14100 Cochise Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
14100 Cochise Dr
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:45 AM

14100 Cochise Dr

14100 Cochise Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14100 Cochise Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clean 3 bed 2 bath home in Sendera Ranch- Haslet- 76052 - Well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home in desirable Sendera Ranch. Open concept home featuring tile and carpeted floors. Master bath has garden tub and dual sinks. Wood burning fireplace. Community large pool with beach-style entrance, a spray park for kids, covered gazebo with picnic tables and barbecue grills, cabana w restrooms, a basketball half-court, playground, roller hockey rink, sports field, and a scenic lake with waterfall and spacious walkway. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools, parks, entertainment and much more.

(RLNE5084491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14100 Cochise Dr have any available units?
14100 Cochise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 14100 Cochise Dr have?
Some of 14100 Cochise Dr's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14100 Cochise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14100 Cochise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14100 Cochise Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14100 Cochise Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14100 Cochise Dr offer parking?
No, 14100 Cochise Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14100 Cochise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14100 Cochise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14100 Cochise Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14100 Cochise Dr has a pool.
Does 14100 Cochise Dr have accessible units?
No, 14100 Cochise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14100 Cochise Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14100 Cochise Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University