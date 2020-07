Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This is a beautifully laid out subdivision, that has so much to offer. This home was built in only 2012 and has lots of upgrades. It has a keypad lock with deadbolt on the front door that you can put a code in to open & not use a key. This home is in all neutral colors and very spacious. The master is split from the other bedrooms, and has garden tub and separate shower in the bathroom. Large walk in closet. In the backyard you have a patio and lots of room.