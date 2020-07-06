1404 Trading Post Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful single story home that is a spacious with 2 living and dining areas open to the kitchen, lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large family room with an exquisite fireplace that is perfect for entertaining. Master suite with large size ensuite, double vanity sink, and walk-in closet. Three large size bedrooms and a second bathroom. The sunroom looking over backyard is perfect for Texas weather and a Large fenced backyard. Great friendly neighborhood with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Includes Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator.