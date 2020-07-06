All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:11 AM

1404 Trading Post Drive

1404 Trading Post Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Trading Post Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single story home that is a spacious with 2 living and dining areas open to the kitchen, lots of bright natural light and open floor plan. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with abundant cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large family room with an exquisite fireplace that is perfect for entertaining. Master suite with large size ensuite, double vanity sink, and walk-in closet. Three large size bedrooms and a second bathroom. The sunroom looking over backyard is perfect for Texas weather and a Large fenced backyard. Great friendly neighborhood with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Includes Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Trading Post Drive have any available units?
1404 Trading Post Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Trading Post Drive have?
Some of 1404 Trading Post Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Trading Post Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Trading Post Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Trading Post Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Trading Post Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1404 Trading Post Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Trading Post Drive offers parking.
Does 1404 Trading Post Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1404 Trading Post Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Trading Post Drive have a pool?
No, 1404 Trading Post Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Trading Post Drive have accessible units?
No, 1404 Trading Post Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Trading Post Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Trading Post Drive has units with dishwashers.

