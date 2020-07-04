All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 8 2019 at 12:05 AM

1402 North Commerce Street

1402 North Commerce Street · No Longer Available
Location

1402 North Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX 76164
Marine Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderfully updated interior is light, bright and airy and ready for you and yours! Large front porch is begging for a couple of rocking chairs and flower pots. Quaint entryway greets you and opens into large living room. Pleasing neutral colored carpeting and light colored paint are highlighted by tray ceilings. Living room opens into spacious kitchen offering plenty of countertops and cabinet space. Updated white cabinetry and "like new" laminate countertops blend well with the built in range/oven and stainless steel looking fridge. Bedrooms located along the common hallway. Nicely sized with adequate closet space, all bedrooms are carpeted and the light paint color is carried throughout. Ceiling fans, updated fixtures and hardware are seen throughout. Handy utility room sits on back of home and is accessible through the back bedroom. Washer and dryer provided. Single bathroom is updated and features stylish accents. Cozy backyard is mostly shaded and offers a nice retreat. Located minutes from downtown Fort Worth and conveniently located to the I35 corridor this home's got what you're need!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 North Commerce Street have any available units?
1402 North Commerce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 North Commerce Street have?
Some of 1402 North Commerce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 North Commerce Street currently offering any rent specials?
1402 North Commerce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 North Commerce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 North Commerce Street is pet friendly.
Does 1402 North Commerce Street offer parking?
No, 1402 North Commerce Street does not offer parking.
Does 1402 North Commerce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 North Commerce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 North Commerce Street have a pool?
No, 1402 North Commerce Street does not have a pool.
Does 1402 North Commerce Street have accessible units?
No, 1402 North Commerce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 North Commerce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 North Commerce Street does not have units with dishwashers.

