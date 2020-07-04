1402 North Commerce Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderfully updated interior is light, bright and airy and ready for you and yours! Large front porch is begging for a couple of rocking chairs and flower pots. Quaint entryway greets you and opens into large living room. Pleasing neutral colored carpeting and light colored paint are highlighted by tray ceilings. Living room opens into spacious kitchen offering plenty of countertops and cabinet space. Updated white cabinetry and "like new" laminate countertops blend well with the built in range/oven and stainless steel looking fridge. Bedrooms located along the common hallway. Nicely sized with adequate closet space, all bedrooms are carpeted and the light paint color is carried throughout. Ceiling fans, updated fixtures and hardware are seen throughout. Handy utility room sits on back of home and is accessible through the back bedroom. Washer and dryer provided. Single bathroom is updated and features stylish accents. Cozy backyard is mostly shaded and offers a nice retreat. Located minutes from downtown Fort Worth and conveniently located to the I35 corridor this home's got what you're need!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.