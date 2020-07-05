1401 Ocotillo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully landscaped 6 Bedroom (or 5 bedroom and office), 3.5 Bath Home built in 2011, Granite countertops and Butlers Pantry in Kitchen with 5 burner gas stove. Stainelss Appliances. Stone fireplace and stone accented kitchen bar. Master BR down with additional downstairs bedroom which can be used as an Office. Upstairs boasts 4 Bedrooms 2 full baths and a gameroom. Living room wired for surroundsound. Landscaped side walk extends around home to curved porch in back. Large deep lot with small basketball court great for scooters and skating. Subdivision pool and city park close by. Owner is a lic RE Sales Representative. No smoking, Small dog with owners approval, More pictures coming.