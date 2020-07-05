All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1401 Ocotillo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1401 Ocotillo Lane
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:46 AM

1401 Ocotillo Lane

1401 Ocotillo Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1401 Ocotillo Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully landscaped 6 Bedroom (or 5 bedroom and office), 3.5 Bath Home built in 2011, Granite countertops and Butlers Pantry in Kitchen with 5 burner gas stove. Stainelss Appliances. Stone fireplace and stone accented kitchen bar. Master BR down with additional downstairs bedroom which can be used as an Office. Upstairs boasts 4 Bedrooms 2 full baths and a gameroom. Living room wired for surroundsound. Landscaped side walk extends around home to curved porch in back. Large deep lot with small basketball court great for scooters and skating. Subdivision pool and city park close by. Owner is a lic RE Sales Representative. No smoking, Small dog with owners approval, More pictures coming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Ocotillo Lane have any available units?
1401 Ocotillo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Ocotillo Lane have?
Some of 1401 Ocotillo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Ocotillo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Ocotillo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Ocotillo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Ocotillo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Ocotillo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Ocotillo Lane offers parking.
Does 1401 Ocotillo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Ocotillo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Ocotillo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1401 Ocotillo Lane has a pool.
Does 1401 Ocotillo Lane have accessible units?
No, 1401 Ocotillo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Ocotillo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Ocotillo Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University