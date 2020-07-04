All apartments in Fort Worth
13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road

13813 Horseshoe Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

13813 Horseshoe Canyon Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Newer home in North Fort Worth with quick access to freeways. Close to Alliance center & new Tanger outlets! Highly sought after North West ISD schools! Access to community pool & playground. Featuring modern finishes throughout, this home has a split bedroom design with master separate from other 2 generous sized rooms. Kitchen & living are open & inviting to bring the family together with lots of natural light. Do homework with the kids on the chalkboard in the dining area! Kitchen SHINES with granite & SS appliances. Escape in the mstr bath with separate shower & garden tub, great sized walk in closet too! Grill out this summer under the covered patio! Make this your home today! Pets case by case. $65 app fee per adult. $157 admin fee upon lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road have any available units?
13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road have?
Some of 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.

