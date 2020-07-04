13813 Horseshoe Canyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill pet friendly

Newer home in North Fort Worth with quick access to freeways. Close to Alliance center & new Tanger outlets! Highly sought after North West ISD schools! Access to community pool & playground. Featuring modern finishes throughout, this home has a split bedroom design with master separate from other 2 generous sized rooms. Kitchen & living are open & inviting to bring the family together with lots of natural light. Do homework with the kids on the chalkboard in the dining area! Kitchen SHINES with granite & SS appliances. Escape in the mstr bath with separate shower & garden tub, great sized walk in closet too! Grill out this summer under the covered patio! Make this your home today! Pets case by case. $65 app fee per adult. $157 admin fee upon lease signing.