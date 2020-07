Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice single story home in Northwest ISD. Good sized bedrooms and nice layout of house with split bedrooms. Ceramic tile in wet areas and carpet throughout the rest of the home. Home has covered patio. App fee is $45 per person, can use credit card. TAR App. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Deposit holds home for 2 weeks.