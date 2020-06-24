All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1324 Sierra Blanca Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

1324 Sierra Blanca Drive

1324 Sierra Blanca Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1324 Sierra Blanca Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Garden Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
BURLESON ISD! NEW paint & Flooring. Come home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom & 2 bath in a wonderful neighborhood. Large kitchen with all appliances included create a chefs dream kitchen. Large formal dining room or second living opens up to Family room with space for the entire family. Large master bedroom features a walk in closet and dual sinks with seperate shower and tub. 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom complete the floorplan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive have any available units?
1324 Sierra Blanca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive have?
Some of 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Sierra Blanca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive offer parking?
No, 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive have a pool?
No, 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive have accessible units?
No, 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Sierra Blanca Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University