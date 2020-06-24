1324 Sierra Blanca Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities

BURLESON ISD! NEW paint & Flooring. Come home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom & 2 bath in a wonderful neighborhood. Large kitchen with all appliances included create a chefs dream kitchen. Large formal dining room or second living opens up to Family room with space for the entire family. Large master bedroom features a walk in closet and dual sinks with seperate shower and tub. 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom complete the floorplan