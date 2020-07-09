Rent Calculator
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:41 AM
13221 Fiddlers Trail
13221 Fiddlers Trail
No Longer Available
Location
13221 Fiddlers Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY NICE HOME, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, COMBO LIVING DINING, LAMINATE WOOD FLOOR IN LIVING, HALL, FAMILY ROOM, TILE IN WET AREA, GRANITE COUNTER TOP IN KITCHEN, BUILD IN MICROWAVE OVEN...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13221 Fiddlers Trail have any available units?
13221 Fiddlers Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13221 Fiddlers Trail have?
Some of 13221 Fiddlers Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13221 Fiddlers Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13221 Fiddlers Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13221 Fiddlers Trail pet-friendly?
No, 13221 Fiddlers Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 13221 Fiddlers Trail offer parking?
Yes, 13221 Fiddlers Trail offers parking.
Does 13221 Fiddlers Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13221 Fiddlers Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13221 Fiddlers Trail have a pool?
No, 13221 Fiddlers Trail does not have a pool.
Does 13221 Fiddlers Trail have accessible units?
No, 13221 Fiddlers Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13221 Fiddlers Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13221 Fiddlers Trail has units with dishwashers.
