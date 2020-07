Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage with fireplace and back porch. Tenants must qualify to rent this home: must have 5 years of good rental with no evictions, no pets, no major criminal background & must have a job making 3 times the rent... 35 application fee for anyone over 18. You must be ready to start the lease within 2 weeks. Deposit and 1st month's rent is needed when the lease is signed. Agents use TAR application.