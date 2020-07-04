All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 13141 Padre Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
13141 Padre Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13141 Padre Avenue

13141 Padre Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13141 Padre Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
Fresh Painting through the house. Great price for this area . Great location with good Keller ISD schools. Tiled entry and formal dining leading to an open plan with a spacious family room, and full-sized eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with large closet. Nice bath with Separate shower. Nice size 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. 4th bedroom can be game room too. Extended back patio with large backyard. Close to community pool, park and playground. This will rent out quickly a must see home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13141 Padre Avenue have any available units?
13141 Padre Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13141 Padre Avenue have?
Some of 13141 Padre Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13141 Padre Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13141 Padre Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13141 Padre Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13141 Padre Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 13141 Padre Avenue offer parking?
No, 13141 Padre Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13141 Padre Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13141 Padre Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13141 Padre Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13141 Padre Avenue has a pool.
Does 13141 Padre Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13141 Padre Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13141 Padre Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13141 Padre Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University