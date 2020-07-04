13141 Padre Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pool playground fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room playground pool

Fresh Painting through the house. Great price for this area . Great location with good Keller ISD schools. Tiled entry and formal dining leading to an open plan with a spacious family room, and full-sized eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with large closet. Nice bath with Separate shower. Nice size 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. 4th bedroom can be game room too. Extended back patio with large backyard. Close to community pool, park and playground. This will rent out quickly a must see home.