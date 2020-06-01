1312 Washington Ave

Amenities
The best of both worlds. Indisputably charming Fairmount home boasting natural light, hardwood floors, moldings, beautiful trim work and high ceilings teamed with 2007 construction which offers a great floor plan, open kitchen, woodburning fireplace and a second living area that could also be a study or nursery. Marble countertop in master bath and granite countertops in kitchen atop taller cabinets, concrete countertop is hall bath is atop a furniture cabinet. Undercounter lighting in kitchen and built-in desk are LED. Several walk-in closets are a luxury. Gracious front porch, spacious deck and play yard are surrounded by manicured landscaping and grounds. The bonus . . . walk next door to all Magnolia has to offer.