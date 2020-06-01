All apartments in Fort Worth
1312 Washington Ave

1312 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Washington Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Fairmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The best of both worlds. Indisputably charming Fairmount home boasting natural light, hardwood floors, moldings, beautiful trim work and high ceilings teamed with 2007 construction which offers a great floor plan, open kitchen, woodburning fireplace and a second living area that could also be a study or nursery. Marble countertop in master bath and granite countertops in kitchen atop taller cabinets, concrete countertop is hall bath is atop a furniture cabinet. Undercounter lighting in kitchen and built-in desk are LED. Several walk-in closets are a luxury. Gracious front porch, spacious deck and play yard are surrounded by manicured landscaping and grounds. The bonus . . . walk next door to all Magnolia has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Washington Ave have any available units?
1312 Washington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Washington Ave have?
Some of 1312 Washington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1312 Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Washington Ave offers parking.
Does 1312 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 Washington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 1312 Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1312 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Washington Ave has units with dishwashers.

