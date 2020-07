Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

This is a must see home! Huge house 5 bedroom home on a spectacular lot in the heart of the metroplex. Home features first floor master bedroom, spacious secondary bedrooms and a huge gameroom upstairs. If you are inclined to entertain you have a huge back yard that is plenty of space to accommodate guest, sports and other fun activities. You have to see this one with your own eyes.