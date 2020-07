Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Laminate flooring through living area with fireplace. Kitchen has tile flooring and breakfast dining area. Double door refrigerator included in lease. Large master suite with his and hers sinks and walk-in closet. Great location in Northwest Fort Worth. Provides quick access to shopping, parks, and freeways, and more!