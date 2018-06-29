1308 Saddle Blanket Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome styled duplex on cul-de-sac. Front yard maintenance is included, plus yard is fully sprinklered for your convenience. Master features separate shower, garden tub, walk-in closets and more. Charming home, perfect for any family looking to be close to Great Schools and convenient to shops. Eat at bar in kitchen, beautiful cabinetry & newer matching appliances! Over-abundance of storage with open floor plan and two living spaces. Quaint community with play area & gazebo! Convenient to all shopping, schools, 820 and I-35 & Downtown Ft. Worth. Kroger Grocery Store, Casual Dining Options and Starbucks Coffee nearby as well. Dont miss!!