All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1308 Saddle Blanket Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1308 Saddle Blanket Court
Last updated January 23 2020 at 10:38 PM

1308 Saddle Blanket Court

1308 Saddle Blanket Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1308 Saddle Blanket Court, Fort Worth, TX 76131
The Villages Of Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome styled duplex on cul-de-sac. Front yard maintenance is included, plus yard is fully sprinklered for your convenience. Master features separate shower, garden tub, walk-in closets and more. Charming home, perfect for any family looking to be close to Great Schools and convenient to shops. Eat at bar in kitchen, beautiful cabinetry & newer matching appliances! Over-abundance of storage with open floor plan and two living spaces. Quaint community with play area & gazebo! Convenient to all shopping, schools, 820 and I-35 & Downtown Ft. Worth. Kroger Grocery Store, Casual Dining Options and Starbucks Coffee nearby as well. Dont miss!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Saddle Blanket Court have any available units?
1308 Saddle Blanket Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Saddle Blanket Court have?
Some of 1308 Saddle Blanket Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Saddle Blanket Court currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Saddle Blanket Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Saddle Blanket Court pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Saddle Blanket Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1308 Saddle Blanket Court offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Saddle Blanket Court offers parking.
Does 1308 Saddle Blanket Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Saddle Blanket Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Saddle Blanket Court have a pool?
No, 1308 Saddle Blanket Court does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Saddle Blanket Court have accessible units?
No, 1308 Saddle Blanket Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Saddle Blanket Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Saddle Blanket Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University