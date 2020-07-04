1305 Camden Yard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home to this spacious 3 bedroom home on a quiet low traffic street. Open floor plan with a comfortable flow between the kitchen, living and dining areas. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, large pantry, and built in microwave. Oversized master bedroom with large vanity area, garden tub, and walk in closet. Large back porch with a small patio area and good size backyard with privacy fence. Laundry area inside the entry to the 2 car garage. Schedule to View today!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,495.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.