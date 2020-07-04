All apartments in Fort Worth
1305 Camden Yard Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:12 PM

1305 Camden Yard Drive

1305 Camden Yard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Camden Yard Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Camden Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home to this spacious 3 bedroom home on a quiet low traffic street. Open floor plan with a comfortable flow between the kitchen, living and dining areas. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, large pantry, and built in microwave. Oversized master bedroom with large vanity area, garden tub, and walk in closet. Large back porch with a small patio area and good size backyard with privacy fence. Laundry area inside the entry to the 2 car garage. Schedule to View today!

www.primepropertiesforlease.com

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,495.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Camden Yard Drive have any available units?
1305 Camden Yard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Camden Yard Drive have?
Some of 1305 Camden Yard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Camden Yard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Camden Yard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Camden Yard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Camden Yard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Camden Yard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Camden Yard Drive offers parking.
Does 1305 Camden Yard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Camden Yard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Camden Yard Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Camden Yard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Camden Yard Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Camden Yard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Camden Yard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Camden Yard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

