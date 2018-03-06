All apartments in Fort Worth
1304 Barrel Run
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

1304 Barrel Run

1304 Barrel Run · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Barrel Run, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET! Hard to find such a nice four bedroom, two bath home with a great layout in popular Sendera Ranch at this price. Spacious eat-in kitchen is open to living area, which features a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Master suite has a tray ceiling for a more expansive feel & a large walk-in closet, and the master bath features dual sinks, spacious garden tub and separate shower. Open back patio and fenced backyard are great for grilling or just relaxing. Two-car attached garage. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Barrel Run have any available units?
1304 Barrel Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Barrel Run have?
Some of 1304 Barrel Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Barrel Run currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Barrel Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Barrel Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Barrel Run is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Barrel Run offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Barrel Run offers parking.
Does 1304 Barrel Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Barrel Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Barrel Run have a pool?
No, 1304 Barrel Run does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Barrel Run have accessible units?
No, 1304 Barrel Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Barrel Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Barrel Run has units with dishwashers.

