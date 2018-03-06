1304 Barrel Run

Amenities

FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET! Hard to find such a nice four bedroom, two bath home with a great layout in popular Sendera Ranch at this price. Spacious eat-in kitchen is open to living area, which features a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Master suite has a tray ceiling for a more expansive feel & a large walk-in closet, and the master bath features dual sinks, spacious garden tub and separate shower. Open back patio and fenced backyard are great for grilling or just relaxing. Two-car attached garage. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.