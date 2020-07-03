13021 Fencerow Road

Amenities

Available 02/01/19 Spacious 3 bed 2 bath 2 Car Garage in Keller ISD - Property Id: 23813



Newer home for lease in a well maintained neighborhood, great design with brick and stone combo. Covered patio with ceiling fan, porch and 2 car garage. Open floor plan that works well for entertaining guests. Great location, great schools, with access to community pool, soccer field, basketball court, playground, softball field and pond.



Rent will include bi-weekly lawn care for mowing, edging and landscape. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and a 46 inch flat screen are also included.



Pets will require a non-refundable deposit of $500.



For any questions or to schedule a viewing please contact us at (214) 991-8263. Please apply via the available link shown. Thank you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23813

