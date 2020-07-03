All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13021 Fencerow Road

13021 Fencerow Road · No Longer Available
Location

13021 Fencerow Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 02/01/19 Spacious 3 bed 2 bath 2 Car Garage in Keller ISD - Property Id: 23813

Newer home for lease in a well maintained neighborhood, great design with brick and stone combo. Covered patio with ceiling fan, porch and 2 car garage. Open floor plan that works well for entertaining guests. Great location, great schools, with access to community pool, soccer field, basketball court, playground, softball field and pond.

Rent will include bi-weekly lawn care for mowing, edging and landscape. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and a 46 inch flat screen are also included.

Pets will require a non-refundable deposit of $500.

For any questions or to schedule a viewing please contact us at (214) 991-8263. Please apply via the available link shown. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/23813
Property Id 23813

(RLNE4578757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13021 Fencerow Road have any available units?
13021 Fencerow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 13021 Fencerow Road have?
Some of 13021 Fencerow Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13021 Fencerow Road currently offering any rent specials?
13021 Fencerow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13021 Fencerow Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13021 Fencerow Road is pet friendly.
Does 13021 Fencerow Road offer parking?
Yes, 13021 Fencerow Road offers parking.
Does 13021 Fencerow Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13021 Fencerow Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13021 Fencerow Road have a pool?
Yes, 13021 Fencerow Road has a pool.
Does 13021 Fencerow Road have accessible units?
No, 13021 Fencerow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13021 Fencerow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13021 Fencerow Road has units with dishwashers.

