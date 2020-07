Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home located in a well desired community of Westchester is Now Available ! All bedrooms are of good size. Kitchen is open to living which makes it ideal for entertaining family and friends,Master suite has walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower it for a King or Queen.. All black appliances, wood floor and carpet in bedrooms. Make your appointment today. Easy Lease