Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

12717 Red Cedar Drive

12717 Red Cedar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12717 Red Cedar Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stone Creek Addition

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DUE TO HIGH INTEREST, HOME WILL BE OPEN FOR VIEWING SUNDAY 29th from 1-2:30 only. Enter to formal Dining & living or study. Spacious kitchen opens to living room, bright breakfast nook. Plenty of storage & counter space. High ceilings, abundant natural light throughout. Large living room with gas log fireplace, laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, split floor plan, large master bedroom & walk in closet. Nice size backyard with open patio. Located close to major highways 183, 360, 121,new American Airlines Corporate Campus. Each person over 18 must complete application fee $50 per applicant. AGENTS-You must show or accompany your client to receive commission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12717 Red Cedar Drive have any available units?
12717 Red Cedar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12717 Red Cedar Drive have?
Some of 12717 Red Cedar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12717 Red Cedar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12717 Red Cedar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12717 Red Cedar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12717 Red Cedar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12717 Red Cedar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12717 Red Cedar Drive offers parking.
Does 12717 Red Cedar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12717 Red Cedar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12717 Red Cedar Drive have a pool?
No, 12717 Red Cedar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12717 Red Cedar Drive have accessible units?
No, 12717 Red Cedar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12717 Red Cedar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12717 Red Cedar Drive has units with dishwashers.

