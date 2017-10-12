12717 Red Cedar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

DUE TO HIGH INTEREST, HOME WILL BE OPEN FOR VIEWING SUNDAY 29th from 1-2:30 only. Enter to formal Dining & living or study. Spacious kitchen opens to living room, bright breakfast nook. Plenty of storage & counter space. High ceilings, abundant natural light throughout. Large living room with gas log fireplace, laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, split floor plan, large master bedroom & walk in closet. Nice size backyard with open patio. Located close to major highways 183, 360, 121,new American Airlines Corporate Campus. Each person over 18 must complete application fee $50 per applicant. AGENTS-You must show or accompany your client to receive commission.