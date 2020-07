Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

You'll love coming home! This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home features granite counter tops, ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths, carpet in the Bedrooms and Living area and a cozy wood burning fireplace. Corner lot with big back yard! LAWN CARE INCLUDED! No Smokers and No Pets.. Landlord will consider 6-month lease for $1775 monthly or 3-month lease for $1900 monthly.