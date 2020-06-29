All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 12651 Bay Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
12651 Bay Avenue
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:14 AM

12651 Bay Avenue

12651 Bay Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12651 Bay Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stone Creek Addition

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning three story town home! 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths! Upgraded and won't last long! Refrigerator included with lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12651 Bay Avenue have any available units?
12651 Bay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12651 Bay Avenue have?
Some of 12651 Bay Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12651 Bay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12651 Bay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12651 Bay Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12651 Bay Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12651 Bay Avenue offer parking?
No, 12651 Bay Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12651 Bay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12651 Bay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12651 Bay Avenue have a pool?
No, 12651 Bay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12651 Bay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12651 Bay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12651 Bay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12651 Bay Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University