12651 Bay Avenue
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:14 AM
1 of 22
12651 Bay Avenue
12651 Bay Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
12651 Bay Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stone Creek Addition
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning three story town home! 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths! Upgraded and won't last long! Refrigerator included with lease!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12651 Bay Avenue have any available units?
12651 Bay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12651 Bay Avenue have?
Some of 12651 Bay Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12651 Bay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12651 Bay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12651 Bay Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12651 Bay Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 12651 Bay Avenue offer parking?
No, 12651 Bay Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12651 Bay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12651 Bay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12651 Bay Avenue have a pool?
No, 12651 Bay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12651 Bay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12651 Bay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12651 Bay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12651 Bay Avenue has units with dishwashers.
