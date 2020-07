Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Lovely 2 story 4 bedroom home in Keller ISD. Home features 2 living areas, 2 eating areas, 2 and half bath and large open kitchen. All bedrooms are very spacious. Master bedroom features walk in closet, garden tub, dual vanity and separate walk in shower. Second living located upstairs that could be used as game room. Located close to shopping and Dining.