Last updated December 5 2019 at 10:59 PM

12640 Oakwood Circle

12640 Oakwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12640 Oakwood Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76040
Stonewood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Wonderful family home with 4 bedroom 2.1 bathroom 2 car attached garage with a wood burning fireplace in Stone Wood. This house is in Euless but shows up under Fort Worth.. The home features all hard surface floors of tile and laminate throughout. Open concept den, breakfast room and kitchen. Formal living and dining plus a game room and an office area. The master bedroom is located on the first floor with a garden tub and a sep shower dual vanities huge walk in closet plus a first floor utility room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12640 Oakwood Circle have any available units?
12640 Oakwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12640 Oakwood Circle have?
Some of 12640 Oakwood Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12640 Oakwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12640 Oakwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12640 Oakwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12640 Oakwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12640 Oakwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12640 Oakwood Circle offers parking.
Does 12640 Oakwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12640 Oakwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12640 Oakwood Circle have a pool?
No, 12640 Oakwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12640 Oakwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 12640 Oakwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12640 Oakwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12640 Oakwood Circle has units with dishwashers.

