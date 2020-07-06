12640 Oakwood Circle

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful family home with 4 bedroom 2.1 bathroom 2 car attached garage with a wood burning fireplace in Stone Wood. This house is in Euless but shows up under Fort Worth.. The home features all hard surface floors of tile and laminate throughout. Open concept den, breakfast room and kitchen. Formal living and dining plus a game room and an office area. The master bedroom is located on the first floor with a garden tub and a sep shower dual vanities huge walk in closet plus a first floor utility room.