Last updated September 28 2019 at 12:00 AM

12524 Cottageville Lane

12524 Cottageville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12524 Cottageville Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage plus office home on corner lot in McPherson Ranch . Laminate/tile flooring throughout, privacy fenced back yard, separate tub & shower in master, split bedrooms, high vaulted ceilings in main areas, walk in closet in master and covered back patio. Owner may consider 1 medium sized dog or smaller with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1575.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

