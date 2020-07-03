12524 Cottageville Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage plus office home on corner lot in McPherson Ranch . Laminate/tile flooring throughout, privacy fenced back yard, separate tub & shower in master, split bedrooms, high vaulted ceilings in main areas, walk in closet in master and covered back patio. Owner may consider 1 medium sized dog or smaller with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1575.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.