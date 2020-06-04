All apartments in Fort Worth
12513 Fenway Court
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:35 AM

12513 Fenway Court

12513 Fenway Court · No Longer Available
Location

12513 Fenway Court, Fort Worth, TX 76028
Camden Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom and 2 bath house. Open floor pan with luxury plank flooring through out. Very spacious backyard and quiet neighborhood. Pet friendly. Home located in a new subdivision within a short distance from I-35 and shopping centers. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12513 Fenway Court have any available units?
12513 Fenway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12513 Fenway Court have?
Some of 12513 Fenway Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12513 Fenway Court currently offering any rent specials?
12513 Fenway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12513 Fenway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12513 Fenway Court is pet friendly.
Does 12513 Fenway Court offer parking?
Yes, 12513 Fenway Court offers parking.
Does 12513 Fenway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12513 Fenway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12513 Fenway Court have a pool?
No, 12513 Fenway Court does not have a pool.
Does 12513 Fenway Court have accessible units?
No, 12513 Fenway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12513 Fenway Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12513 Fenway Court has units with dishwashers.

