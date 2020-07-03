All apartments in Fort Worth
12401 Lonesome Pine Place

12401 Lonesome Pine Place · No Longer Available
Location

12401 Lonesome Pine Place, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Exceptional home nestled on an over sized lot features a flexible 4th bedroom or home office floor plan and premium upgrades, including engineered hardwood floors, solid surface counters, smart HVAC control, and recessed lighting. Designed for entertaining, the spacious open layout of with custom-built entertainment center, fireplace, flat screen television, and built-in surround sound audio. Well-appointed master suite includes lifted ceiling, custom closet system, dual vanity, and separate shower. Located near neighborhood playground and park with stocked fishing pond and walking trails. Enjoy walking distance proximity to Timbercreek High, Kay Granger Elementary, community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12401 Lonesome Pine Place have any available units?
12401 Lonesome Pine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 12401 Lonesome Pine Place have?
Some of 12401 Lonesome Pine Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12401 Lonesome Pine Place currently offering any rent specials?
12401 Lonesome Pine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12401 Lonesome Pine Place pet-friendly?
No, 12401 Lonesome Pine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 12401 Lonesome Pine Place offer parking?
No, 12401 Lonesome Pine Place does not offer parking.
Does 12401 Lonesome Pine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12401 Lonesome Pine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12401 Lonesome Pine Place have a pool?
Yes, 12401 Lonesome Pine Place has a pool.
Does 12401 Lonesome Pine Place have accessible units?
No, 12401 Lonesome Pine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12401 Lonesome Pine Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12401 Lonesome Pine Place has units with dishwashers.

