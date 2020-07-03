12401 Lonesome Pine Place

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Exceptional home nestled on an over sized lot features a flexible 4th bedroom or home office floor plan and premium upgrades, including engineered hardwood floors, solid surface counters, smart HVAC control, and recessed lighting. Designed for entertaining, the spacious open layout of with custom-built entertainment center, fireplace, flat screen television, and built-in surround sound audio. Well-appointed master suite includes lifted ceiling, custom closet system, dual vanity, and separate shower. Located near neighborhood playground and park with stocked fishing pond and walking trails. Enjoy walking distance proximity to Timbercreek High, Kay Granger Elementary, community pool.