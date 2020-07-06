124 Dupont Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76134 Hallmark-Camelot
Cozy 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in Fort Worth - Cozy 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home for lease in South Fort Worth. 1236 sq ft. 1 car garage that is attached to the home and you can enter into the kitchen. Huge fenced backyard. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Fresh paint. Small pets ONLY (NO dogs over 10-15 lbs)
Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.
Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.
If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.
(RLNE2770288)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)