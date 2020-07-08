All apartments in Fort Worth
1224 Elkford Lane
1224 Elkford Lane

1224 Elkford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Elkford Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Rivers Edge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Northwest ISD Schools! Wood look plank flooring in living, dining and kitchen. Open living with wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen has island, large walk in pantry, room for breakfast table. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, ceiling fan, and walk-in closet. Separate garden tub and shower in master bath. Large back yard with open patio area. Community pool and play ground. Near Alliance Airport, Texas Motor Speedway and Tanger Outlets! Near I-35W and Hwy 114. One small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee. No cats. Tenant Selection Criteria in documents. No Smoking or vaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Elkford Lane have any available units?
1224 Elkford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 Elkford Lane have?
Some of 1224 Elkford Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Elkford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Elkford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Elkford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 Elkford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1224 Elkford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Elkford Lane offers parking.
Does 1224 Elkford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Elkford Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Elkford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1224 Elkford Lane has a pool.
Does 1224 Elkford Lane have accessible units?
No, 1224 Elkford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Elkford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 Elkford Lane has units with dishwashers.

