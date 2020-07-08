1224 Elkford Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Northwest ISD Schools! Wood look plank flooring in living, dining and kitchen. Open living with wood-burning fireplace. Kitchen has island, large walk in pantry, room for breakfast table. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, ceiling fan, and walk-in closet. Separate garden tub and shower in master bath. Large back yard with open patio area. Community pool and play ground. Near Alliance Airport, Texas Motor Speedway and Tanger Outlets! Near I-35W and Hwy 114. One small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee. No cats. Tenant Selection Criteria in documents. No Smoking or vaping.