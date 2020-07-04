1217 Prairie Heights Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful custom home with tons of upgrades. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a three car garage. Office upon entry with french doors. Gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets, granite and includes the refrigerator. Laundry room has tons of cabinets. Oversize dining area that is open to kitchen and living area. Master bedroom has great closet space. Master bathroom has dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Custom plantation shutters throughout home. Beautiful wood flooring. Covered patio with built in grill. Corner lot.