1217 Prairie Heights Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

1217 Prairie Heights Drive

1217 Prairie Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Prairie Heights Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Vista West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful custom home with tons of upgrades. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a three car garage. Office upon entry with french doors. Gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinets, granite and includes the refrigerator. Laundry room has tons of cabinets. Oversize dining area that is open to kitchen and living area. Master bedroom has great closet space. Master bathroom has dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Custom plantation shutters throughout home. Beautiful wood flooring. Covered patio with built in grill. Corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Prairie Heights Drive have any available units?
1217 Prairie Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Prairie Heights Drive have?
Some of 1217 Prairie Heights Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Prairie Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Prairie Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Prairie Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Prairie Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1217 Prairie Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Prairie Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 1217 Prairie Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Prairie Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Prairie Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 1217 Prairie Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Prairie Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 1217 Prairie Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Prairie Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Prairie Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.

