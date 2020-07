Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Location! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable Villages of Woodland Springs. This home has new floors, granite counters, new vanities, new appliances and fresh paint! This lovely home is across from pond with walking trails and within walking distance to elementary school. This move lovely home will be available Aug.1st. Zoned for great Keller schools. Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+

