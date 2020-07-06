All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

1200 Tyra Lane

1200 Tyra Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Tyra Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath multi-family unit located minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Brand new countertops, vinyl flooring, and tiled showers. Master bedroom and bathroom are downstairs and the two additional bedrooms and bathroom are located upstairs. The unit has a private balcony, washer and dryer hookups, stainless steel appliances, two reserved parking spots and plenty of storage space with walk-in closets in the bedrooms, hallway closets, and a closet under the stairs. Spacious backyard. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Tenant responsible for utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Tyra Lane have any available units?
1200 Tyra Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Tyra Lane have?
Some of 1200 Tyra Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Tyra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Tyra Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Tyra Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Tyra Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1200 Tyra Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Tyra Lane offers parking.
Does 1200 Tyra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Tyra Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Tyra Lane have a pool?
No, 1200 Tyra Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Tyra Lane have accessible units?
No, 1200 Tyra Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Tyra Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Tyra Lane has units with dishwashers.

