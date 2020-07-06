1200 Tyra Lane

Amenities

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath multi-family unit located minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Brand new countertops, vinyl flooring, and tiled showers. Master bedroom and bathroom are downstairs and the two additional bedrooms and bathroom are located upstairs. The unit has a private balcony, washer and dryer hookups, stainless steel appliances, two reserved parking spots and plenty of storage space with walk-in closets in the bedrooms, hallway closets, and a closet under the stairs. Spacious backyard. Rent includes lawn maintenance. Tenant responsible for utilities.