11920 Porcupine Dr
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:06 AM

11920 Porcupine Dr

11920 Porcupine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11920 Porcupine Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful 3-2.5-2 home located in Keller, TX is move in ready. Living room features wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and large pantry. Spacious master bedroom suite, large bathroom and walk in closet. Home is in Keller ISD and has access to a community pool and easy access to freeways. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

2 year lease special! inquire within.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11920 Porcupine Dr have any available units?
11920 Porcupine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11920 Porcupine Dr have?
Some of 11920 Porcupine Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11920 Porcupine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11920 Porcupine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11920 Porcupine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11920 Porcupine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11920 Porcupine Dr offer parking?
No, 11920 Porcupine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11920 Porcupine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11920 Porcupine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11920 Porcupine Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11920 Porcupine Dr has a pool.
Does 11920 Porcupine Dr have accessible units?
No, 11920 Porcupine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11920 Porcupine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11920 Porcupine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
