Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
11837 Porcupine Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:37 AM

11837 Porcupine Drive

11837 Porcupine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11837 Porcupine Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
New granite kitchen in process! Cute one story home in sought after Keller ISD, & amazing master planned community. Walk into expansive space with open concept kitchen. Breakfast room has fun window seat & will fit a large table. Living room has easy care laminate floors. Stainless steel appliances are found in the kitchen & brush nickel fixtures throughout. Spilt bedroom arrangement. Master & one secondary bedroom have walk in closets. Nice low maintenance backyard with landscaping & pave stone sitting area. Enjoy one of the many community pools with splash features, & park, within walking distance. Schools, tennis courts, splash pad, ponds, etc also found in this great community. Lawn care included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11837 Porcupine Drive have any available units?
11837 Porcupine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11837 Porcupine Drive have?
Some of 11837 Porcupine Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11837 Porcupine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11837 Porcupine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11837 Porcupine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11837 Porcupine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11837 Porcupine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11837 Porcupine Drive offers parking.
Does 11837 Porcupine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11837 Porcupine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11837 Porcupine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11837 Porcupine Drive has a pool.
Does 11837 Porcupine Drive have accessible units?
No, 11837 Porcupine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11837 Porcupine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11837 Porcupine Drive has units with dishwashers.

