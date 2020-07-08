11837 Porcupine Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

New granite kitchen in process! Cute one story home in sought after Keller ISD, & amazing master planned community. Walk into expansive space with open concept kitchen. Breakfast room has fun window seat & will fit a large table. Living room has easy care laminate floors. Stainless steel appliances are found in the kitchen & brush nickel fixtures throughout. Spilt bedroom arrangement. Master & one secondary bedroom have walk in closets. Nice low maintenance backyard with landscaping & pave stone sitting area. Enjoy one of the many community pools with splash features, & park, within walking distance. Schools, tennis courts, splash pad, ponds, etc also found in this great community. Lawn care included