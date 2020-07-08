11837 Porcupine Drive

Amenities
New granite kitchen in process! Cute one story home in sought after Keller ISD, & amazing master planned community. Walk into expansive space with open concept kitchen. Breakfast room has fun window seat & will fit a large table. Living room has easy care laminate floors. Stainless steel appliances are found in the kitchen & brush nickel fixtures throughout. Spilt bedroom arrangement. Master & one secondary bedroom have walk in closets. Nice low maintenance backyard with landscaping & pave stone sitting area. Enjoy one of the many community pools with splash features, & park, within walking distance. Schools, tennis courts, splash pad, ponds, etc also found in this great community. Lawn care included