11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room sauna

Gorgeous home with lots of upgrades in sought after Villages of woodland Springs. skylight in kitchen, with Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, island, and pantry in large open kitchen with lots of cabinetry, media room with projector, screen and surround sound, decorative lighting split bedrooms and if that wasn't enough there is a small paradise in the backyard. Including an extended stone patio with pergola and covered patio with fans, dry sauna, a large hot tub with attached swim spa you won't want to leave this little piece of heaven.