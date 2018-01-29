All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 15 2019 at 6:07 PM

11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive

11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Gorgeous home with lots of upgrades in sought after Villages of woodland Springs. skylight in kitchen, with Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, island, and pantry in large open kitchen with lots of cabinetry, media room with projector, screen and surround sound, decorative lighting split bedrooms and if that wasn't enough there is a small paradise in the backyard. Including an extended stone patio with pergola and covered patio with fans, dry sauna, a large hot tub with attached swim spa you won't want to leave this little piece of heaven.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have any available units?
11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have?
Some of 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11817 Horseshoe Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

