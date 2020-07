Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This house has a great floor plan and is move-in ready. New flooring throughout the house, no carpet. Fresh paint. Open concept plan with large kitchen for entertaining. Beautiful backyard view to pond, jogging path and sitting areas. Large master bedroom with large walk-in closets. No neighbors in back or one side of yard. Easy access to all major highways. Fantastic community pools, jogging paths, ponds and parks.