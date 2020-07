Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Recently remodeled one story 4 bedroom 2 bath with open concept one story home. The house is on a corner lot of a quite street. new paint, new hard surface floor. Tree covered backyard with large covered patio for family BBQ. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinets and comes with appliances! Master bathroom includes a separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. The community pool just 5 minutes walk distance.