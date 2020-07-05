All apartments in Fort Worth
1152 Crest Breeze Drive

Location

1152 Crest Breeze Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Lovely two story, Highland Home in highly acclaimed Northwest ISD within walking distance from the elementary, middle and high schools! This 5 bed, 3 bath home has a wonderful, open concept floor plan with an office, master suite, and a secondary bedroom on the first floor. The second floor with large gameroom and 3 bedrooms. Updates include hardwood flooring, stone fireplace, and kitchen with large granite countertop center island, stainless steel appliances, and decorative backsplash. Master ensuite bathroom with separate shower, garden tub, dual vanities, and walk in closet. Spacious backyard features a fantastic covered patio, and planter boxes for your very own backyard garden!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 Crest Breeze Drive have any available units?
1152 Crest Breeze Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1152 Crest Breeze Drive have?
Some of 1152 Crest Breeze Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1152 Crest Breeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1152 Crest Breeze Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 Crest Breeze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1152 Crest Breeze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1152 Crest Breeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1152 Crest Breeze Drive offers parking.
Does 1152 Crest Breeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1152 Crest Breeze Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 Crest Breeze Drive have a pool?
No, 1152 Crest Breeze Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1152 Crest Breeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 1152 Crest Breeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 Crest Breeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1152 Crest Breeze Drive has units with dishwashers.

