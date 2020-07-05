1152 Crest Breeze Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Lovely two story, Highland Home in highly acclaimed Northwest ISD within walking distance from the elementary, middle and high schools! This 5 bed, 3 bath home has a wonderful, open concept floor plan with an office, master suite, and a secondary bedroom on the first floor. The second floor with large gameroom and 3 bedrooms. Updates include hardwood flooring, stone fireplace, and kitchen with large granite countertop center island, stainless steel appliances, and decorative backsplash. Master ensuite bathroom with separate shower, garden tub, dual vanities, and walk in closet. Spacious backyard features a fantastic covered patio, and planter boxes for your very own backyard garden!