Amenities

granite counters dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated microwave

Beautifully updated, all bills paid, efficiency apartment in the heart of Fort Worth is now available. Unbeatable location just minutes to Magnolia Avenue, JPS-Harris-Cooks-Baylor Hospitals and downtown. One of the only apartments that has the modern amenities of brand new appliances, granite countertops, and abundant storage yet has the vintage charm with original hardwoods and fixtures. Enjoy easy living with all of your bills included in the rent.