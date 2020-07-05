All apartments in Fort Worth
1109 Genola Drive

1109 Genola Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Genola Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
BRAND NEW energy efficient 1-story single family home in GREAT LOCATION! Open floor plan. Kitchen features granite counter, island with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Refrigerator, washer and dryer ready. The large master suite has garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. All three bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closet and abundant of natural lights. A sunny study room next to entry is big PLUS. The house has smart technology enabled. Once internet is connected, you can control the door lock & AC setting from your smart phone or Alexa! Easy access to HWY287 and I-35W. Less than 10 minutes to Alliance Town Center, Costco. Walking distance to elementary school! Be the first one to live in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Genola Drive have any available units?
1109 Genola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Genola Drive have?
Some of 1109 Genola Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Genola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Genola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Genola Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Genola Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1109 Genola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Genola Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 Genola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 Genola Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Genola Drive have a pool?
No, 1109 Genola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Genola Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Genola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Genola Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Genola Drive has units with dishwashers.

