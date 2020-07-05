1109 Genola Drive

Amenities

BRAND NEW energy efficient 1-story single family home in GREAT LOCATION! Open floor plan. Kitchen features granite counter, island with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Refrigerator, washer and dryer ready. The large master suite has garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. All three bedrooms are spacious with walk-in closet and abundant of natural lights. A sunny study room next to entry is big PLUS. The house has smart technology enabled. Once internet is connected, you can control the door lock & AC setting from your smart phone or Alexa! Easy access to HWY287 and I-35W. Less than 10 minutes to Alliance Town Center, Costco. Walking distance to elementary school! Be the first one to live in!