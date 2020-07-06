All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:14 PM

1108 Northampton Street

1108 Northampton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Northampton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fort Worth address Crowley ISD. Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, newer construction beauty. Home features three good sized bedrooms. Both guest bedrooms are upstairs along with guest bath and huge bonus room. Over sized master bedroom lies downstairs with onsuite bathroom layered with custom features from the shower tile to the double, bucket style sinks, and large walk in closet. Open floor plan home has plenty of open space. Kitchen is most desirable with all appliances left for the tenants use. Large island makes for the perfect area for entertaining and open right up to the living room. Never miss a conversation while you are cooking. Entry way to front door leads into a large study with beautiful french doors. This room could serve as a third living area, man cave, craft room, play room, nursery, you name it. Don't miss your chance to check out this amazing deal and get this family settled before school starts. For a personal tour please go to rently.com and using the search engine, enter the address and follow the prompts to register. Owner left washer and dryer, brand new patio furniture and gas grill, all for tenants use. Kitchen also features walk in pantry.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Northampton Street have any available units?
1108 Northampton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Northampton Street have?
Some of 1108 Northampton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Northampton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Northampton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Northampton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Northampton Street is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Northampton Street offer parking?
No, 1108 Northampton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Northampton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 Northampton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Northampton Street have a pool?
No, 1108 Northampton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Northampton Street have accessible units?
No, 1108 Northampton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Northampton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Northampton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

