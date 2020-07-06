1108 Northampton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fort Worth address Crowley ISD. Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, newer construction beauty. Home features three good sized bedrooms. Both guest bedrooms are upstairs along with guest bath and huge bonus room. Over sized master bedroom lies downstairs with onsuite bathroom layered with custom features from the shower tile to the double, bucket style sinks, and large walk in closet. Open floor plan home has plenty of open space. Kitchen is most desirable with all appliances left for the tenants use. Large island makes for the perfect area for entertaining and open right up to the living room. Never miss a conversation while you are cooking. Entry way to front door leads into a large study with beautiful french doors. This room could serve as a third living area, man cave, craft room, play room, nursery, you name it. Don't miss your chance to check out this amazing deal and get this family settled before school starts. For a personal tour please go to rently.com and using the search engine, enter the address and follow the prompts to register. Owner left washer and dryer, brand new patio furniture and gas grill, all for tenants use. Kitchen also features walk in pantry.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.