1108 Crest Meadow Drive
1108 Crest Meadow Drive

1108 Crest Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Crest Meadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath home with new carpet through out. Kitchen features large pantry, gas cook top, convection oven, Granite counter tops and Breakfast bar island that opens to the breakfast area and overlooks the spacious living room with a decorative gas log fireplace.Master suite features large walk in closet,dual vanities,separate shower & deep soaking garden tub.Nice size backyard features grass for kids to play and covered patio that would be perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Crest Meadow Drive have any available units?
1108 Crest Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Crest Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1108 Crest Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Crest Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Crest Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Crest Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Crest Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1108 Crest Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Crest Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 1108 Crest Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Crest Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Crest Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1108 Crest Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Crest Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1108 Crest Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Crest Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Crest Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

