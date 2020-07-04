1108 Crest Meadow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath home with new carpet through out. Kitchen features large pantry, gas cook top, convection oven, Granite counter tops and Breakfast bar island that opens to the breakfast area and overlooks the spacious living room with a decorative gas log fireplace.Master suite features large walk in closet,dual vanities,separate shower & deep soaking garden tub.Nice size backyard features grass for kids to play and covered patio that would be perfect for relaxing or entertaining.